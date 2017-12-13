EU approves easyJet purchase of Air Berlin assets

The European Union has cleared easyJet's planned acquisition of part of bankrupt German airline Air Berlin.
Air Berlin, which was Germany's second-biggest airline, ended operations in late October. Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, plans to take over much of the company in a deal that is still under EU scrutiny, while Britain's easyJet is to acquire a smaller part.
The EU's executive Commission gave the easyJet deal unconditional clearance on Tuesday, saying that it raises no competition concerns.
EasyJet, which currently operates flights to and from Berlin's Schoenefeld airport, plans to start using the more central Tegel airport as well from next month following the Air Berlin deal. It will compete with Lufthansa on several German domestic routes, while also serving international routes.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨