Euro zone retail sales increased slightly in April, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise, as shoppers stepped up their purchases of food and drinks for Easter holidays, estimates released on Tuesday show.

Retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased by 0.1 per cent in April from March, the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said, slightly below the average market expectation of a 0.2 per cent rise.

Year-on-year, the volume of retail sales grew 2.5 per cent, higher than the 2.3 per cent rise forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

The monthly rise in April was offset by a downward revision of March data to a 0.2 per cent rise from a previously estimated 0.3 per cent increase.

The year-on-year growth of sales for March was revised up to 2.5 per cent from the 2.3 per cent estimated earlier by Eurostat.

Despite the revision and lower-than-expected growth, it was the fourth consecutive monthly rise, a sign that shoppers seem so far to have been unaffected by the higher inflation in the bloc. It stood at 1.9 per cent in April, before falling to 1.4 per cent in May, according to Eurostat’s flash estimates.

Retail sales increased mostly for food, drinks and tobacco products in the month containing Easter, with a 0.6 per cent month-on-month rise.

Consumers reduced by 0.4 per cent their purchases of non-food products, a wide category including clothes and footwear.

Retail sales also went down by 0.8 per cent on the month for car fuel, as oil prices increased in April.

Among the largest economies of the euro zone, sales went down by 0.2 per cent on the month in Germany, the bloc’s biggest economy, and by 0.1 per cent in France, while they rose by 0.6 per cent in Spain. April data were not available for Italy.

