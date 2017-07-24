Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)
A man holds his smartphone which displays the Google home page. (Regis Duvignau/Reuters)

PARIS — Reuters

France is ready to negotiate a deal with Google over back taxes, budget minister Gerald Darmanin told financial daily Les Echos.

A French court ruled this month that Google was not liable to pay €1.1-billion ($1.6-billion Canadian) in back taxes demanded by French authorities.

The paper said Darmanin confirmed that the government would appeal against that ruling but quoted him as saying: “Nobody wants a long legal process that delays the recovery of back taxes. If Google is ready for sincere talks ... our door is open.”

