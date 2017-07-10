Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man passes the store of a Porsche trader in Munich.. (MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS)
A man passes the store of a Porsche trader in Munich.. (MICHAELA REHLE/REUTERS)

German prosecutor investigating Porsche employees over emissions Add to ...

Edward Taylor

FRANKFURT — Reuters

Published

Last updated

The Stuttgart prosecutor’s office said on Monday employees at German sports car maker Porsche AG and a U.S.-based subsidiary were being investigated for suspected fraud and false advertising related to diesel emissions.

The probe is the latest twist in a sweeping investigation of auto makers and their emissions after Volkswagen, which owns the Audi, VW and Porsche brands, admitted systematic cheating of diesel engine tests in 2015.

In a statement, Stuttgart prosecutor Jan Holzner said there were grounds to suspect potential fraud and false advertising by Porsche employees, while declining to elaborate given the ongoing nature of the probe.

Porsche said it was fully co-operating with authorities and had proactively sought contact with prosecutors even before a formal probe was launched.

Illegal software has been found in VW, Audi and Porsche cars equipped with diesel engines.

Some Porsche models are equipped with 3 litre diesel engines supplied by Audi. Prosecutors in Munich are separately investigating Audi about its role in designing the 3 liter diesel engine.

Last week prosecutors arrested Giovanni Pamio, an Audi employee, on suspicion of fraud and false advertising. Pamio, who is in custody, is being sought by the U.S. Justice Department for his alleged role directing Audi employees to design software to cheat U.S. emissions tests.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trump stumps South Korean markets more than missile tests (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular