Greece urged its European lenders on Wednesday to offer incentives that will boost growth and help break an impasse between the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund on the size of relief the country needs to make its debt sustainable.

At a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in May, Greece, its European lenders and the IMF failed to agree on debt relief measures to be implemented after its bailout expires in 2018, mainly because of different growth assumptions. They are now aiming for a deal at a June 15 meeting.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said growth incentives in the coming years, such as investment packages, could help bridge the differences and help “find the common ground needed for a comprehensive solution sought by all sides.”

“This is an issue which has engaged the current discussions and it may be the key to reach a deal, in other words to find the common ground among all sides on growth projections,” Mr. Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

He said the country’s European lenders put Greece’s average growth rate at 1.3 per cent by 2060 while the IMF forecast 1 per cent. Mr. Tzanakopoulos said he was optimistic a deal could be reached on June 15 but said talks may continue until a June 22 EU summit.

Some European countries, including Germany, are worried concessions could affect the pace of economic reforms in Greece and want any debt relief put off until 2018. The IMF has said it will not participate financially in the country’s latest bailout unless there is clarity on the matter.

Greece passed more pension cuts and tax increases last month that will take effect after 2018, in an effort to persuade the IMF to participate in a third rescue package since 2010.

Athens hopes that clarity on debt relief would help Greece qualify for the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme, which in turn would allow it to return to bond markets as early as this summer.

Greece’s debt is at about 180 per cent of its GDP, despite a 2012 cut.

