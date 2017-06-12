Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Karl-Thomas Neumann, chief executive of Adam Opel AG, gives a speech during a ceremony as the 3rd million car produced at the Opel plant is presented in Eisenach, April 23, 2014. (REUTERS)
FRANKFURT — The Associated Press

The CEO of General Motors’ Opel subsidiary is stepping down ahead of the unit’s sale to France’s PSA Group.

Adam Opel GmbH said in a statement Monday that Karl-Thomas Neumann would leave his post as head of GM’s European carmaker immediately. He will remain a member of top Opel management until the sale to PSA Group goes through.

Neumann was replaced by chief financial officer Michael Lohscheller.

The company said Lohscheller’s appointment would “ensure continuity” and a “seamless managerial transition” as Opel builds a new strategic plan for its future under PSA Group ownership.

