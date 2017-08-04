Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London, October 2012. Pearson agreed to sell its stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann last month (Stefan Wermuth/REUTERS)
Penguin books are seen in a used bookshop in central London, October 2012. Pearson agreed to sell its stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann last month (Stefan Wermuth/REUTERS)

Pearson cuts another 3,000 jobs, slashes dividend to revive business Add to ...

LONDON — Reuters

Published

Last updated

British education group Pearson said on Friday it would cut another 3,000 jobs and slash its interim dividend by 72 per cent as it started another restructuring programme to tackle the pressures facing its business.

The job cuts, which Chief Executive John Fallon said will mostly come late in 2018 and in early 2019, are in addition to 4,000 roles lost in its previous restructuring.

Pearson announced a plan to cut costs by another 300 million pounds ($394-million U.S.) in May in a third cost-cutting programme to try to revive a business hit by the rapid move to digital learning.

The company, which agreed to sell its stake in Penguin Random House to partner Bertelsmann last month, said its outlook for the year was unchanged after it reported a 1 per cent rise in underlying sales in the first half to 2.05 billion pounds.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Three issues likely to be key for Canada in NAFTA negotiations (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular