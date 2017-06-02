Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. (POOL/REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with representatives of the Russian Direct Investment Fund on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. (POOL/REUTERS)

Putin asks U.S. business to help restore normal dialog with Washington Add to ...

ST PETERSBURG, Russia — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Russian President Vladimir Putin called on U.S. businessmen on Friday to help restore normal dialog with Washington, saying good U.S.-Russia relations were in the interest of both nations.

Putin, addressing senior U.S. business executives during an economic forum in St Petersburg, said Moscow would continue to talk to U.S. President Donald Trump and the new U.S. administration.

“Help us restore normal political dialog,” Putin said. “I ask you on behalf of Russia and I address the American side: held the new president and the new administration.”

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Barrie McKenna: Ottawa fighting back in NAFTA trade war, but at what cost? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular