Strikes hit Greece with lawmakers set to vote on austerity measures

Athenians were without public transport Monday and services nationwide faced disruptions as Greek labour unions went on strike to protest further creditor-demanded austerity measures due to be voted on in Parliament.

The new reforms include tougher conditions for unions to call strikes, speedier property foreclosures and limitations on family benefits. They are key for Greece to receive further bailout funds.

The package is expected to be approved late Monday by lawmakers from the governing left-led coalition, although opposition parties have rejected it.

The more than 1,500-page austerity bill is considered to be potentially the last major package of spending cuts and reforms before Greece formally ends its bailout program in August. The country has depended on emergency loans from three successive bailouts, funded mainly by other eurozone members, since 2010 after it lost the ability to raise money on international bond markets.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said approval of the proposed measures will bring Greece "just one step from the end of the bailout."

"In the summer, we will ... leave behind a tough, unfair and harmful period," he said.

Labour unions strongly oppose the provisions on strikes, which require a higher turnout for local level unions to be able to decide on industrial action.

Strikes shut down all public transport in the Greek capital Monday, while state-run schools and public hospitals also faced disruptions as teachers and doctors participated in work stoppages. Dozens of flights were either rescheduled or cancelled due to a three-hour walk-out by air traffic controllers.

Several hundred people marched peacefully to Parliament in the morning, in a demonstration organized by civil servant unions.

Another two separate protest marches were planned later in the day.

