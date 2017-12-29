For women in the dismal science, Janet Yellen is a beacon of inspiration

In a field where prominent women are scarce, generations of female economists will lose a high-profile leader when U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen steps down as the world's most powerful central banker.

Whether you think economics is welcoming to women or still a steep climb, nearly all agree Ms. Yellen's reign at the Fed has been groundbreaking.

"It is not uncommon in finance to be the only woman in the room. But when the point of discussion is another woman, particularly the most powerful in the world, it can certainly feel far less lonely," said Frances Donald, senior economist with Manulife Asset Management, who has worked as an economist for 10 years.

Story continues below advertisement

"There is no person that we spend more time thinking about on a day-to-day basis."

Ms. Yellen, due to step down in February, is the first Fed chair in four decades not to be reappointed for a second term, despite widespread praise for her steady handling of the U.S. economy in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Under Ms. Yellen's leadership, the Fed undertook the tricky task of weaning Americans off low interest rates and unwinding emergency measures implemented during the housing meltdown and Great Recession.

The central bank stopped its controversial economic stimulus bond-buying program, known as quantitative easing, and started reducing its $4.5-trillion (U.S.) balance sheet. It also started raising interest rates for the first time in almost a decade, and has increased the key lending rate five times on Ms. Yellen's watch.

As a central banker during the financial crisis, Ms. Yellen supported increased regulation over Wall Street – a policy opposed by the Trump administration.

Unlike previous Fed chairs, Ms. Yellen's four years at the helm were marked by stability and little drama. The U.S. jobless rate fell to 4.1 per cent from 6.7 per cent, although wage growth was tepid while inflation was weak. Market watchers credited Ms. Yellen for her clear communication, although she came under criticism for both raising rates too soon and not quickly enough.

Although the economy is stronger, it did not prevent her from losing the top position. President Donald Trump nominated Fed board member Jerome Powell to replace Ms. Yellen. If Mr. Powell wins U.S. Senate approval, he is expected to follow in Ms. Yellen's footsteps and continue to slowly raise interest rates and ease economic stimulus.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Interviews with female economists at various stages of their careers found varying opinions on whether Ms. Yellen's tenure helped improve the field for women; all agreed they still had far to go.

"There are plenty of prominent academic women economists that are famous, but not many names of women come to mind that achieved prominence in a broader sense … " Anke Kessler, economics professor at Simon Fraser University, said in an e-mail. "Prominent women are rare in economics, and even rarer when they take on such key positions in the public spotlight. As such, one cannot overestimate how much Janet Yellen helped to improve women's status in economics."

In addition to Ms. Yellen, there are other women in influential economic roles, such as Canada's No. 2 central banker, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins, and the head of the International Monetary Fund, managing director Christine Lagarde.

In Canada, women accounted for 44 per cent of economists, economic policy researchers and analysts, according to data from the 2016 census. They also represented 46 per cent of those employed as government managers in economic analysis, policy development and program administration.

But the top economic jobs are overwhelmingly filled by men. Aside from the Fed, no women have held the top job at some of the more closely followed central banks.

This year, Ms. Yellen was one of two women on the Fed's nine-person policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.

Story continues below advertisement

At the European Central Bank, there are two women among the 25 members of its governing council.

At the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, there is one woman and eight men on the banks' respective monetary-policy committees. The Bank of Canada has two women and four men on its policy-making council.

Ms. Donald, at Manulife, said it was "exciting and liberating" when Ms. Yellen was chosen to head the Fed. "When you are looking for, as a young female economist, where can you be in this world, what kind of role can I have in the future? That was a very profound development."

Dawn Desjardins, who has worked as an economist for 20 years and is currently Royal Bank of Canada's deputy chief economist, said it can be hard for up-and-coming female economists if there is no representation at the top.

"If you don't see it, it has an impact on how women think of the profession," she said. When Ms. Desjardins hires, she notices more men apply for positions. She said she hopes the "pipeline" of qualified women builds. Ms. Desjardins is one of two women listed on RBC's eight-person economics research team.

A look at the composition of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada shows the gender gap is the widest at the highest levels. The disparity is even greater for visible minorities, where there is little to no representation at the top.

At the Fed, women make up 37 per cent of the senior-level executives. Among senior and mid-level management as well as professionals, women comprise about 45 per cent. Among service workers, women represent one-fifth of the staff. Among administrative and support workers, 80 per cent are women, according to the central bank's work force profile for last year.

The Bank of Canada has similar numbers. One-third of its senior managers are women. Among other managers and professionals, 44 per cent are women. Among supervisors, 66 per cent are women and among administrative and clerical positions, women represent 75 per cent, according to the bank's employment-equity report for last year.

The Canadian central bank is making an effort to attract more women and recently introduced a scholarship for female economists. Ms. Wilkins sometimes talks about her role as a woman in the No. 2 job and has said: "It's not just about getting women in the door, it's about how they move up." It is unclear whether she would be a contender to replace Bank of Canada chief Stephen Poloz when his term ends in 2020.

Rosalie Wyonch, who has been working in the economics and policy field for about three years, views Ms. Wilkins and Ms. Yellen as role models. "They have surmounted all the challenges of reaching the highest positions in their fields," Ms. Wyonch said. "They illustrate how far we have come, and in some cases, how far we still have to travel."

Of those with an economics degree in Canada last year, 41 per cent were women, according to Statistics Canada.

Jasmin Thomas, who recently graduated with a master's in economics and found a full-time position at the federal Finance Department, said it was encouraging to see Ms. Yellen in the top central-bank role, but she added: "I don't remember being particularly influenced by it."

Ms. Thomas, as with other female economists, has found the field to be welcoming. She said her gender has not prevented her from accomplishing anything.

"I feel that the fact that [Ms. Yellen] is female, may overshadow everything she has done when we look back on this," Ms. Thomas said. "Women are often remembered for a role they were in because they were the first woman, as opposed to the amazing success they had in that role. 'Oh it is a woman who has done this,' as opposed to what she has accomplished."