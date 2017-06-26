Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
(Globe and Mail Update)
(Globe and Mail Update)

Hedge fund Paulson & Co discloses 6.3 per cent stake in Valeant Add to ...

Divya Grover

Bengaluru — Reuters

Published

Last updated

New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 per cent stake in embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .

The disclosure comes a week after billionaire investor John Paulson, whose hedge fund firm is the biggest owner of Valeant, joined the company’s board as it restructures to repay debt.

The hedge fund had a 5.7 per cent stake in Valeant as of March 31.

Paulson & Co has suffered heavy losses as Valeant’s stock price plummeted some 96 per cent since mid-2015 after the drugmaker became embroiled in an accounting scandal and was investigated for hefty price hikes.

In March, ValueAct Capital also raised its stake in Valeant, making it the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, days after Valeant’s largest shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management sold out of the stock.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Ex-pharma CEO Shkreli on trial for securities fraud (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular