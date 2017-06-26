New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co on Monday reported a 6.3 per cent stake in embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .

The disclosure comes a week after billionaire investor John Paulson, whose hedge fund firm is the biggest owner of Valeant, joined the company’s board as it restructures to repay debt.

The hedge fund had a 5.7 per cent stake in Valeant as of March 31.

Paulson & Co has suffered heavy losses as Valeant’s stock price plummeted some 96 per cent since mid-2015 after the drugmaker became embroiled in an accounting scandal and was investigated for hefty price hikes.

In March, ValueAct Capital also raised its stake in Valeant, making it the second-biggest stakeholder in the company, days after Valeant’s largest shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management sold out of the stock.

