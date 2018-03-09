 Skip to main content

Intel plays down reported interest in bid for Broadcom

Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Intel was considering a bid for Broadcom, as one of several options in response to Broadcom’s hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corp responded to a report that it is considering a possible bid for Broadcom Ltd by saying that it is focused on integrating previous acquisitions.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Intel was considering such a bid as one of several options in response to Broadcom's hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc.

Responding to an inquiry about the Journal's report, Intel said it does not comment on "rumors or speculation" related to mergers and acquisitions but said it was focused on ensuring its previous acquisitions are successful.

"We have made important acquisitions over the past 30 months – including Mobileye and Altera – and our focus is on integrating those acquisitions and making them successful for our customers and shareholders," Intel said in a statement to Reuters.

