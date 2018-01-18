Regulator orders Barrick to close Chilean side of Pascua-Lama project

Chile's environmental regulator has ruled that Barrick Gold Corp. must shut down its troubled Pascua-Lama gold project on the Chilean side.

The vast mountaintop gold and silver project straddles the border between Chile and Argentina in the Andes.

At one point, Barrick, the world's biggest gold company by production, had hoped to build a conventional above ground mine in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

But Barrick has a history of running afoul of Chile on environmental grounds pertaining to Pascua-Lama, and had already been under a temporary closure plan on the Chilean side of the project.

In 2013, Chile's Superintendence of the Environment (SMA) ordered that Barrick halt construction of the project after objecting to the company's water management system. The regulator also ordered Barrick pay a $16-million (U.S.) fine due to non-compliances. On Thursday, Barrick said that fine has since been reduced to $11.5-million.

In a press release on Thursday, Barrick that it has "continued to manage all aspects of the project in a responsible manner."

Around 2014, Barrick mothballed the project not only in the face of Chile's environmental opposition, but also due to cost overruns that ran in the billions, and a plunge in gold prices which made Pascua-Lama uneconomical.

Lately, Barrick had indicated that it was exploring restarting the project using an underground method of mining from the Argentinian side, which may be less detrimental to the environment. But the company was clear the economics would need to make sense.

Barrick said on Thursday that the closure of surface facilities in Chile "is consistent with the company's plans to advance a prefeasibility study for an underground mining operation at Pascua-Lama."

Shares in Barrick opened lower on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday, trading down about 0.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement