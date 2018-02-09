L’Oréal ready to buy shareholder Nestlé’s stake in the firm: CEO

L'Oréal signalled its readiness to buy Nestlé's 23 per cent stake in the world's biggest cosmetics firm on Friday, which along with strong results lifted the French company's shares.

L'Oréal said it could finance a purchase of the holding, which is now worth around €22.3-billion ($27.4-billion), with cash, by selling its stake in French pharmaceutical group Sanofi or through borrowing.

"If Nestlé one day wants to sell, we are ready," Chairman and Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon said after L'Oréal released fourth-quarter earnings.

Billionaire Liliane Bettencourt's death in September has focused attention on how L'Oréal's founding family and its major shareholder Swiss food group Nestlé would manage their stakes.

Investor Daniel Loeb, founder of hedge fund Third Point, has pushed for Nestlé to sell its L'Oréal stake among his demands for the Swiss firm to speed a strategy overhaul.

"We have €1.8-billion in cash, we have the Sanofi stake. We are also a very serious and loyal and active shareholder in Sanofi, but in case we will be ready and I'm sure if it was not enough, we have many love letters from banks that have said that they would love to lend us some money." he added.

Nestlé and Sanofi declined to comment.

STATUS QUO

Shares in L'Oréal, whose brand ambassadors include Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Blake Lively, were up 2.4 per cent at 1109 GMT, among the top gainers on France's blue-chip CAC-40 index. Nestlé shares were up 1.1 per cent, while Sanofi was 0.7 per cent lower.

"Scarcely a surprise, but this may excite some: an acquisition of the stake by L'Oréal, part-funded by a sale of its own Sanofi stake would be circa 10 per cent accretive," Investec Securities analysts said in a note.

At today's stock price, L'Oréal's 9 per cent stake in Sanofi is worth more than €7-billion, according to Reuters data.

L'Oréal entered the pharmaceuticals business in 1973 with the purchase of Synthelabo. This was later merged with Elf Aquitaine's drugs business in the late 1990s, with L'Oréal retaining a stake in the enlarged Sanofi group.

"We see this as no change to the status quo from a L'Oréal perspective. Nor do we expect an imminent about-turn from Nestlé, which reiterated its commitment to the L'Oréal holding in September," Barclays analysts wrote.

L'Oréal's Agon said on Thursday he was confident of significant growth in like-for-like sales in 2018.