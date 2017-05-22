Morgan Stanley’s executive compensation plan received the support of more than 90 per cent of its shareholders at the bank’s annual meeting in its Purchase, N.Y., wealth-management headquarters on Monday.

Morgan Stanley avoided protests that dominated other Wall Street firms’ annual meetings this year. During JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s annual meeting last week, chief executive Jamie Dimon faced activists who demanded answers about his role on a White House business council.

Morgan Stanley awarded CEO James Gorman $22.5-million (U.S.) in 2016, up 7 per cent from the year-ago period.

The bank posted an 8-per-cent return on equity in 2016, moving closer to the 9-per-cent to 11-per-cent range that Mr. Gorman aims to achieve by the end of 2017.

“We’re confident about our targets for this year,” Mr. Gorman said. “We’re not going to start resetting targets at this point.”

Morgan Stanley shares soared 33 per cent in 2016, the biggest gainer among the largest U.S. bank stocks. Gains were particularly strong after the Nov. 8 U.S. election, as investors bet President Donald Trump would usher in an era of less regulation and more economic growth.

“What a difference a year makes,” banking analyst Mike Mayo said during the meeting, noting that Morgan Stanley shares stood at $26 last year during this time, compared with more than $41 today.

Morgan Stanley shareholders also rejected an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.

