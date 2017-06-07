The images apparently showed a country in near panic. Supermarket shelves were empty, the airports in chaos and the borders jammed with cars. Invasion or natural disaster?

The country is Qatar and it is the victim of neither. Instead, a diplomatic and economic boycott – a blockade, in effect – is under way. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar on Monday and Qataris rushed to the supermarkets to stock up on food and water. The borders were jammed because the countries behind the boycott ordered Qatari diplomats and citizens to leave.

