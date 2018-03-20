Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal

Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday it would buy software maker MuleSoft Inc for about $6.5-billion, including debt, just a year after the software company went public.

MuleSoft shareholders would get $36 in cash and 0.0711 of a Salesforce share, or $44.89 per share. The per-share price represents a premium of 36 per cent to Mulesoft's Monday close.

MuleSoft shares were up 4.5 per cent in extended trading after rising 27 per cent during the day. Salesforce shares were down 2 per cent after the bell.

Story continues below advertisement

Excluding debt, the deal was valued at $5.90 billion, according to Reuters' calculation.

MuleSoft listed on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17 at $17 apiece. It closed up 40 per cent on the first day of trading, giving it a market value of nearly $3-billion.

Reuters had reported about the deal earlier on Tuesday.

Salesforce Ventures, the company's venture capital arm, led a $128-million funding round in MuleSoft in 2015.

MuleSoft, which makes software that automatically integrates disparate data, devices and applications to help businesses networks run faster, counts Coca-Cola Co, McDonald's Corp , Salesforce and Spotify among its customers.

BofA Merrill Lynch is Salesforce's financial adviser and Goldman Sachs advised MuleSoft.