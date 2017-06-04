SoftBank Group Corp. is in discussions with potential investors in Canada and the Middle East to raise $7-billion (U.S.) of additional capital for its technology fund, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japanese company is in talks with Canadian pension funds, sovereign wealth funds in Kuwait and Qatar and technology companies, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are ongoing. The new commitments would take the total pool to $100-billion, though there’s no guarantee that the parties will reach an agreement, they said.

The Vision Fund will charge a performance fee of 20 per cent and a management fee of 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent, the people said. That compares to private equity firms, which typically charge 2 per cent of the assets they oversee, plus 20 per cent of profit. SoftBank plans to hire about 50 people this year to help manage its investments, the people said.

Representatives for SoftBank and the Qatari wealth fund declined to comment.

SoftBank and Saudi Arabia formally announced the first round of capital commitments for the largest-ever technology investment fund last month, giving the Japanese company’s founder, Masayoshi Son, the firepower to accelerate investments in cutting-edge technologies and startups. More than $93-billion has been secured from backers led by the Japanese company and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co., Apple Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Foxconn Technology Group and Sharp Corp. are also investing.

Mr. Son, who has vowed to become the biggest investor in the technology industry over the next decade, has already started making good on that promise. In May, SoftBank invested $5-billion in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and put $1.4-billion into digital payments startup Paytm.

SoftBank also quietly amassed a $4-billion stake in Nvidia Corp. making it the fourth-largest shareholder in the graphics-chip maker, people familiar with the matter have said.

Report Typo/Error