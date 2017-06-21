Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A Tesla sign is pictured at the Tesla dealership on in Toronto. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)
A Tesla sign is pictured at the Tesla dealership on in Toronto. (Matthew Sherwood For The Globe and Mail)

Tesla’s autopilot software head quits after less than six months Add to ...

Subrat Patnaik

Bengaluru — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.

“Chris just wasn’t the right fit for Tesla, and we’ve decided to make a change,” a Tesla spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

“Turns out that Tesla isn’t a good fit for me after all,” Lattner, who worked at Apple Inc for more than a decade before joining Tesla in January, tweeted. “I’m interested to hear about interesting roles for a seasoned engineering leader!”

Tesla said it hired Andrej Karpathy as director of artificial intelligence and Tesla Vision team, the spokeswoman said.

Karpathy, who most recently worked as a research scientist at OpenAI, will directly report to Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Karpathy will work closely with Jim Keller, who now has overall responsibility for autopilot hardware and software, she added.

Electrek.co website earlier reported Lattner’s exit.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Why electric cars are popular in one Quebec region (The Canadian Press)
 
  • Tesla Inc
    $372.24
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Apple Inc
    $145.01
    0.00
    (0.00%)
  • Updated June 20 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular