William Ackman, founder and CEO of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, speaks to the audience about Herbalife company in New York, July 22, 2014. (EDUARDO MUNOZ/REUTERS)
Supantha Mukherjee

Bengaluru — Reuters

Automatic Data Processing Inc said hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management is seeking effective control of the HR services provider by nominating five directors to its board.

The hedge fund, controlled by billionaire investor William Ackman, has also urged the company to replace its Chief Executive Carlos Rodriguez.

“Ackman requested that ADP extend the Aug. 10 deadline for nomination of directors by 30 to 45 days and said he planned to nominate five directors, including himself, to ADP’s 10-member board,” the company said in a statement.

Pershing Square owns 8 per cent of ADP.

