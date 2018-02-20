Albertsons to buy Rite Aid in cash-and-stock deal

U.S. grocery chain operator Albertsons Companies Inc said on Tuesday it would buy drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp in a cash-and-stock deal to create a company with $83-billion in revenue.

Rite Aid shares rose as much as 31 per cent in premarket trading and were set to open at more than a five-month high of $2.80.

Rite Aid shareholders will have the right to receive either one share of Albertsons common stock plus about $1.83 in cash or 1.079 shares of Albertsons stock in exchange for every 10 Rite Aid shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Depending on the outcome of the tender offer, Rite Aid is expected to own a 28 per cent to 29.6 per cent stake in the combined company, while Albertsons' shareholders will own a 70.4 per cent to 72.0 per cent stake, the companies said in a statement.

Albertsons is backed by an investment group led by Cerberus Capital Management that also includes Kimco Realty Corp, Klaff Realty LP, Lubert-Adler Partners LP and Schottenstein Stores.