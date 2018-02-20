Albertsons to buy Rite Aid in cash-and-stock deal

U.S. grocery chain operator Albertsons Companies Inc said on Tuesday it would buy drugstore chain Rite Aid Corp in a cash-and-stock deal to create a company with $83-billion in revenue.
Rite Aid shares rose as much as 31 per cent in premarket trading and were set to open at more than a five-month high of $2.80.
Rite Aid shareholders will have the right to receive either one share of Albertsons common stock plus about $1.83 in cash or 1.079 shares of Albertsons stock in exchange for every 10 Rite Aid shares.
Depending on the outcome of the tender offer, Rite Aid is expected to own a 28 per cent to 29.6 per cent stake in the combined company, while Albertsons' shareholders will own a 70.4 per cent to 72.0 per cent stake, the companies said in a statement.
Albertsons is backed by an investment group led by Cerberus Capital Management that also includes Kimco Realty Corp, Klaff Realty LP, Lubert-Adler Partners LP and Schottenstein Stores.