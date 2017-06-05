Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

In this Tuesday, March 23, 2010, file photo, the Google logo is seen at the Google headquarters in Brussels. (Virginia Mayo/AP Photo)
NEW YORK — The Associated Press

Alphabet’s stock is surpassing the $1,000 mark for the first time, less than a week after Amazon reached the same milestone.

The parent company of Google, along with the online retail juggernaut Amazon, are part of a small group of stocks belonging to companies that have shunned stock splits. Those splits make the stock more affordable and generate brokerage fees. But companies like Amazon and Alphabet have chosen to reward its long-term investors.

Shares of Alphabet Inc., based in Mountain View, California, gained $6.05 to $1,002.17 in early trading Monday.

