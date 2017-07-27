Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (Reed Saxon/AP)
This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (Reed Saxon/AP)

Amazon profit slumps 77 per cent as costs surge Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Amazon.com Inc. reported a 77 per cent slump in quarterly profit as the company invests heavily in areas such as video content and in fast-growing economies such as India.

The world’s biggest online retailer said net income fell to $197-million, or 40 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $857-million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose 24.8 per cent to $37.96-billion.

Amazon, which is in the process of buying upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc, has stepped up spending to expand globally, to build warehouses and on new areas.

The company also plans to create more than 130,000 full-time and part-time jobs by mid-2018 to speed up delivery.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Amazon takes on Alibaba in Southeast Asia (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular