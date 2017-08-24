Apple Inc will build a $1.375-billion data centre in Waukee near Des Moines, Apple and Iowa officials said on Thursday, with $207.8-million in incentives approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Apple will purchase 2,000 acres of land in Waukee to build two data centres. The company will receive a $19.65-million investment tax credit for creating 50 jobs. There will be other jobs created during construction, but no numbers have been given yet.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is slated to speak in Des Moines later Thursday.

The bulk of the subsidy is a planned $188.2-million property tax abatement of 71 per cent over 20 years provided by the city of Waukee, according to economic development officials.

The Iowa data centre will join Apple facilities in California, Nevada, Oregon and North Carolina, which also host services such as iCloud and Apple Music. Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft also maintain data centres in Iowa.

Apple will spend $110-million to acquire and prepare the land for its data centres in Iowa, according to economic development officials. The bulk of the costs, $620-million, will go toward construction. Apple will spend $600-million on computer equipment, with the remaining $45-million going toward other equipment.

