Apple to invest $390-million in Finisar to ramp up chip production

Apple Inc will give Finisar Corp $390-million to increase production of chips that power high-profile iPhone X features including Face ID, Animojis and portrait-mode photos.
Shares of Finisar, a Sunnyvale, California-based optical components maker, rose 14 per cent to $22 in premarket trade on Wednesday.
The investment is Apple's second from its $1-billion advanced manufacturing fund that seeks to foster innovation and create jobs, Apple said. The first investment was a $200-million infusion into Gorilla Glass maker Corning Inc in May.
Finisar will use the money to transform a previously closed 700,000-square-foot plant in Sherman, Texas to make high volumes of laser diodes called vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, or VCSELs.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, Apple said it would buy 10 times more VCSELs than were previously made worldwide over a similar time period.
The Sherman facility is expected to ship products starting in the second half of 2018.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨