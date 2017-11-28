AT&T, Time Warner argue proposed deal is ‘pro-consumer’

AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc argued in a court filing on Tuesday that their proposed merger was "pro-competitive" and "pro-consumer" as they sought to rebut Justice Department allegations that the deal breaks antitrust law.
In the joint filing, the companies said that they operate in highly competitive markets which will remain competitive after they close the deal.
The Justice Department last week sued AT&T, which owns DirecTV, to block its $85.4-billion acquisition of Time Warner.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.
Discussion loading… ✨