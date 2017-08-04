Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday said second-quarter profit fell 15 per cent, reflecting lower investment gains and a loss from insurance underwriting.

Net income for the Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate fell to $4.26-billion, or $2,592 per Class A share, from $5-billion, or $3,042 per share.

Operating profit declined 11 per cent to $4.12-billion, or $2,505 per Class A share, from $4.61-billion, or $2,803 per share.

Analysts on average expected operating profit of about $2,791 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Buffett believes operating income is a better gauge of how Berkshire and its more than 90 businesses are doing than net income, which fluctuates more because it incorporates investment gains and losses.

Report Typo/Error