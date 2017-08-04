Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Blue Apron is cutting 1,270 jobs from its New Jersey facility. (ORIANA KOREN/NYT)
Jing Cao

Bloomberg News

Published

Last updated

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is cutting almost a quarter of its staff barely a month after its initial public offering as the meal kit delivery company struggles to become a profitable business.

The company is cutting 1,270 jobs from its New Jersey facility according to a public notice Friday. It had 5,202 workers as of March 31.

Last month the company said Chief Operating Officer and co-founder Matt Wadiak is stepping down. Blue Apron has been battered by the public market following a disappointing IPO in June. Its shares have tumbled 37 per cent since then.

