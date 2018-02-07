Boeing says key issues remain in Embraer tie-up talks

Boeing said on Wednesday key issues remain in talks to forge a partnership with Brazil's Embraer and stressed the price must make sense for all concerned.

"Our talks continue to advance in a productive manner but there are key issues that remain," Phil Musser, Boeing's senior vice president of communications, told Reuters.

"As noted on our earnings call this is a winning combination but it is not a 'must do' for Boeing. The final terms – and price – need to provide the best value for our respective customers investors and countries to provide an optimal platform for success," he said in an interview at the Singapore Airshow.

Musser was speaking after a Brazilian newspaper reported on Tuesday that Boeing had presented a plan to Brazil's government that would give it a stake of up to 90 per cent in a new venture encompassing Embraer's commercial jet business.