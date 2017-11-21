Campbell Soup’s misses revenue estimates, cuts forecast

Campbell Soup Co's first-quarter revenue missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hit by lower demand for soups and V8 beverages, leading the company to cut its 2018 adjusted profit forecast.

"This was a difficult quarter, particularly for our U.S. soup business... The sales decline was the result of one key customer's different promotional approach to the soup category for fiscal 2018," Chief Executive Denise Morrison said.

Shares of the world's No.1 soup maker fell nearly 6 per cent to $46.99 before the bell.

Campbell cut its fiscal 2018 ‍adjusted profit to $2.95 to $3.02 per share from previously stated $3.04 to $3.11, much below the analysts' average estimate of $3.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Organic sales at the company's largest division, Americas simple meals and beverages, fell 5 per cent.

The unit was hurt by a 9 per cent drop in sales at its soup business in the United States as retailers stocked up fewer seasonal inventory of soups ahead of the winter season.

A drop in demand for its V8 brand of beverages also weighed on the division's organic sales.

Campbell's portion of money left over from revenue, or gross margins, fell 2.4 per cent in the quarter on higher supply chain expenses and cost of carrots.

Gross margins were affected by higher discounting as the soup maker tried to keep up with tough price competition from its rivals such as General Mills and Conagra.

"We expect the entire food group to trade off today on the back of this earnings release, but we remind investors that the two major problems (a lost promotion at WMT, carrots) are CPB-specific," J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Goldman said.

Shares of General Mills fell nearly 3 per cent, while shares of Conagra and Mondelez were also marginally down in premarket trading.

Campbell earned 92 cents per share before one-time items on revenue of $2.16-billion in the first quarter ended Oct. 29.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.17-billion and profit of 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.