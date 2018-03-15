Citigroup CEO’s 2017 compensation was 369 times the average employee’s

Citigroup chief executive Michael Corbat's annual pay for 2017 was 369 times the median annual pay of all employees, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Corbat's annual total compensation was $17.8-million while the median annual total compensation of all Citi employees was $48,249, the bank said in the filing.

The bank in February announced that it had raised Corbat's annual compensation by 48 per cent for 2017, a year in which the bank made more money from operations but still fell short of earlier targets.

Story continues below advertisement

The change in Corbat's pay compares with annual raises of 5 to 20 per cent for other Wall Street bank chief executives.