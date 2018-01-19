Coal states lost mining jobs despite overall gains in 2017, data show

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. coal producing states lost coal-mining jobs in 2017, even as overall employment in the downtrodden sector grew modestly, according to preliminary government data obtained by Reuters.

The statistics come as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump claims credit for new jobs in the coal industry, a business he has promised to revive by rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations.

Unreleased full-year coal-employment data from the Mining Health and Safety Administration show total U.S. coal-mining jobs grew by 771 to 54,819 during Mr. Trump's first year in office, led by Central Appalachian states such as West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania – where coal companies have opened a handful of new mining areas.

Story continues below advertisement

"You know, West Virginia is doing fantastically well," Mr. Trump said in an interview this week about the state, which gained 1,345 coal jobs last year, according to the data.

"It's great coal."

But the industry also lost jobs in other Appalachian states including Ohio, Kentucky and Maryland; the western Powder River Basin states Montana and Wyoming; as well as in several other states such as Indiana, New Mexico, and Texas.

Texas lost the most jobs, at 455, and Ohio was a close second, losing 414, according to the data.

Pennsylvania, which gained 96 jobs in 2017, is also expected to go negative soon after Dana Mining announced this month it would close a mine employing about 400 people.

Over all, the number of U.S. coal jobs is still lingering near historic lows at less than one-third the level in the mid-1980s, according to data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, as the industry loses market share to cheaper natural gas.

Mr. Trump had campaigned on a promise to revive the coal industry. Since taking office, he has begun rolling back climate change and other environmental regulations and expanded leases on federal lands, in an effort to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While the effort has cheered the coal industry, it has had little impact on domestic demand for coal, with U.S. utilities still shuttering coal-fired power plants at a rapid pace and shifting to cheaper natural gas.

Luke Popovich, a spokesman for the National Mining Association, said the bright spots in the industry in 2017 came amid a big surge in demand for shipments from overseas – but he also credited support from the administration.

"We have seen production rise this past year by more than 6 per cent and exports rise fivefold over the previous year," he said.

"Honest people can differ over how much credit the President deserves for this revival and how much credit belongs to market forces. To those of us closest to the coal industry, there is little question that the administration's regulatory reset … has made a decisive difference."