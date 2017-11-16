Comcast approaches Twenty-First Century Fox to discuss buying assets: report

Comcast Corp has approached Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and expressed interest in buying some major assets, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The news comes days after reports that Fox had held talks to sell most of its film and cable television assets to Walt Disney Co.
Fox and Comcast did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
