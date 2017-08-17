CSX Corp. chief executive Hunter Harrison hit back at dozens of trade groups that urged a U.S. federal probe of service disruptions at the No. 3 U.S. railway, saying their complaints were “grossly exaggerated,” according to a letter on Thursday.

The Rail Customer Coalition this week asked federal rail regulators to investigate CSX’s “chronic service failures.” It called on the U.S. Congress to make it easier for shippers to file complaints and allow other railrways to use CSX track during disruptions.

Mr. Harrison responded to the shippers group, defending what he called the “transformational changes” implemented since he took over as CEO in March to boost CSX’s productivity and finances.

Mr. Harrison, a septuagenarian known for turnarounds of Canadian railways, also slammed the Rail Customer Coalition for not discussing its complaints with him first. He said the group went public to advance its own legislative agenda.

“CSX was greatly disappointed with your many unfounded and grossly exaggerated statements in your letter of August 14 related to the service experienced by some customers,” Mr. Harrison wrote.

A coalition spokesman said its letter reflected “broad agreement” among its members – which include chemical and agricultural companies, steel makers and beer producers – that “further action was needed to address CSX’s ongoing service problems.”

Mr. Harrison said the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railway was acting aggressively to fix service disruptions and would work with the Surface Transportation Board (STB), the main U.S. rail regulator, as it monitors CSX’s “ongoing improvement.”

The STB sent Mr. Harrison a letter on Monday expressing its “continued concerns over the widespread degradation of rail service” across CSX’s system, according to the letter seen by Reuters.

The STB said it was not apparent the situation is improving since its July 27 letter listing customer complaints, and said it requested weekly service performance data as it holds talks with senior CSX management.

The coalition’s letter on Monday echoed complaints from employees and union officials, who said job cuts and rapid-fire operations changes – such as closing rail yards and doubling the length of trains – are disrupting service.

