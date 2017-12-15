CSX shares tumble as CEO Harrison announces medical leave

Shares in CSX Corp. are down by about 12 per cent in premarket trading after the Florida-based railway said chief executive Hunter Harrison is taking a medical leave for an unspecified illness.

CSX said Thursday night Mr. Harrison, 73, would step aside "due to unexpected complications from a recent illness," without elaborating. CSX, which is scheduled to hold a conference call on Friday morning, named operating chief James Foote as acting CEO.

"On behalf of the board and the entire CSX family, I want to express that our thoughts are with Mr. Harrison and his family," CSX chairman Edward J. Kelly said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Foote said on a CSX conference call on Friday morning Mr. Harrison led one of his seminars, known in the industry as "Hunter camp," last week. "Sometime after that, he became ill," Mr. Foote said."Beyond that, that's all we can say at this time out of respect to his family."

Mr. Harrison quit as CEO of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. in January to pursue the CSX job, backed by U.S. hedge fund investors. Reports of his plans sent CSX shares up by 35 per cent.

He became CEO of CSX in March.

Mr. Harrison is widely credited with turning around three major North American railways – Illinois Central, Canadian National Railway Co. and CP. He calls his operating model precision scheduled railroading, which aims to maximize asset usage by running fewer, longer trains on a schedule to. His arrival at a company generally heralds two things: layoffs and a higher share price.

For these reasons, he is loved by shareholders but loathed by unions.

His efforts to turn around CSX have also drawn the scrutiny of the U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board, which has held hearings and is investigating complaints from CSX customers. The shippers complain service at CSX deteriorated since Mr. Harrison's arrival.

Mr. Harrison, who has replaced several CSX executives, has said the turnaround will take some time.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On the conference call, CSX executives said there were no changes to the revamp Mr. Harrison was implementing. Mr. Foote said Mr. Harrison had made "huge" changes in a short time and that much of the "heavy lifting" had been accomplished. This includes the closure of several rail yards, thousands of layoffs, and a new train schedule system.

"There is still much work to be done here but everyone is focused," Mr. Foote said. "Hunter has taught me well."

Mr. Harrison has a history of heart trouble. In 2015, health complications that followed leg surgery forced him to take a break from his CEO duties at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a few months.

Lately, he has been working at home regularly and uses an oxygen tank to aid his breathing.

He told The Globe and Mail in late October he had no plans to step aside "Am I leaving? No, I'm not planning on it," he said.

CSX hired Mr. Foote in October as chief operating officer. The two executives worked together at CN in the late 2000s.

Story continues below advertisement

Walter Spracklin, a stock analyst at Royal Bank of Canada, said Mr. Harrison's illness "likely increases the risk premium in CSX shares."

"We note that acting CEO James Foote pointed to the significant progress that has been made in implementing the precision railroading model and framework at CSX since Mr. Harrison joined," Mr. Spracklin said in a note to clients.