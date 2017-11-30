 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

CVS Health closes in on $66-billion deal to buy Aetna: report

CVS Health closes in on $66-billion deal to buy Aetna: report

This Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, photo shows a CVS drugstore and pharmacy location in Philadelphia. CVS Health Corp.'s third-quarter profit jumped on a boost in prescription volume and higher retail sales, the company reported Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

Matt Rourke/AP

Ankur Banerjee
Bengaluru
Reuters

CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $66-billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash, the Journal said.

The deal could be could be announced by Monday, the WSJ said.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment.

Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Please note that our commenting partner Civil Comments is closing down. As such we will be implementing a new commenting partner in the coming weeks. As of December 20th, 2017 we will be shutting down commenting on all article pages across our site while we do the maintenance and updates. We understand that commenting is important to our audience and hope to have a technical solution in place January 2018.

Discussion loading… ✨