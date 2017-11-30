CVS Health closes in on $66-billion deal to buy Aetna: report

CVS Health Corp is moving closer to a deal to buy health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $66-billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are in advanced stages of negotiating a deal that would value Aetna at between $200 and $205 per share and would be comprised mainly of cash, the Journal said.

The deal could be could be announced by Monday, the WSJ said.

Both the companies were not immediately available for comment.