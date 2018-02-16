 Skip to main content

Deere & Co. reports 23-per-cent jump in first-quarter revenue

John Deere farming equipment is seen at a dealership in Petersburg, Ill. in this file photo.

Seth Perlman/AP

Reuters

U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co on Friday reported a 23 per cent jump in first-quarter revenues as its key markets improved, but recorded a net loss after a charge related to U.S. tax reform legislation.

Revenues rose to $6.91-billion in the quarter ending Jan. 28 from $5.63-billion last year. Total equipment sales rose 27 per cent to $5.97-billion.

Shares rose 1.6 per cent to $169.50 in premarket trading.

The Moline, Illinois-based company said it expects a 29 per cent increase in equipment sales in fiscal 2018, helped by its acquisition of Germany's Wirtgen Group last year and a favorable currency effect.

Equipment sales are expected to go up by 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the second quarter.

"Deere has continued to experience strong increases in demand for its products as conditions in key markets show further improvement," said chief Executive Officer Samuel R. Allen.

It posted a quarterly net loss of $535.1-million, or $1.66 per share, including a $965-million charged related to U.S. tax reform. Adjusted net income was $430.0-million, or $1.31 per share.

A year earlier it recorded net income of $199.0-million, or 62 cents per share.

Deere has battling weak demand for farm equipment for the past four years as global oversupplies pushed down prices, sending U.S. farm incomes plunging.

The company said it expects higher demand to lift industry sales for agricultural equipment in the United States and Canada, its biggest market, by 10 per cent this year.

