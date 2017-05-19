Deere & Co reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales rose for the first time in more than three years on improving demand for its farm and construction equipment, sending its shares up 7 per cent.

The U.S. farm equipment maker also raised it fiscal 2017 equipment sales growth forecast to 9 per cent, from its previous forecast of 4 per cent.

Deere said it now expects fiscal 2017 net income attributable to the company to be about $2-billion, up from $1.5-billion estimated previously.

The company’s sales had taken a hit as bumper corn and soybeans harvests drove down prices, leaving farmers with less cash to spend on equipment.

To cope with the slump, Deere cut jobs and lowered production of its trademark green tractors and harvesting combines.

Higher shipment volumes and improved pricing and product mix along with cost cuts helped the company beat profit estimates for the second quarter ended April 30.

“We are seeing modestly higher overall demand for our products, with farm machinery sales in South America experiencing a strong recovery,” Chief executive Samuel Allen said in a statement.

Deere said it expected fiscal 2017 industry sales of tractors and combined harvesters in South America to increase 20 per cent, up from its previous forecast of about 15-20 per cent rise, due to improving economic and political conditions in Brazil and Argentina.

Latin America is Deere’s third-biggest market, accounting for about 9 per cent of its total equipment sales.

The company also raised it full-year sales forecast for farm equipment in the U.S. and Canada. Deere now expects sales in the region, which together form its biggest market, to fall 5 per cent, compared with its previous forecast of a decline of 5-10 per cent.

Net income attributable to Deere rose to $802.4-million, or $2.49 cents per share, in the second quarter ended April 30 from $495.4-million, or $1.56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the gain of 55 cents on sale of partial interest in affiliate SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc, which provides irrigation supplies, Deere earned $1.94 per share.

Total sales and revenue rose 5.2 per cent to $8.29-billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

