 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Dick’s Sporting Goods sees hit from firearm policy changes

Dick’s Sporting Goods sees hit from firearm policy changes

A Dick's Sporting Goods store iin Madison, Miss.

Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Nivedita Balu
Bengaluru
Reuters

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the U.S. retailer who raised the minimum age to purchase firearms following the massacre at a Florida high school, said on Tuesday it expected the impact from the changes to linger throughout 2018.

The company's shares were down nearly 5 per cent at $31.

"The announcement we made 2 weeks ago regarding our firearms policy is not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint," Chief Executive Officer Edward Stack said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Story continues below advertisement

Including the impact of the changes to firearms sales policies, the company said it now expected 2018 profit of $2.83 per share and consolidated same-store sales to be flat to a low single-digit decline.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles as we switch to a new provider. We are behind schedule, but we are still working hard to bring you a new commenting system as soon as possible. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.