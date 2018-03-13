Dick’s Sporting Goods sees hit from firearm policy changes

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the U.S. retailer who raised the minimum age to purchase firearms following the massacre at a Florida high school, said on Tuesday it expected the impact from the changes to linger throughout 2018.

The company's shares were down nearly 5 per cent at $31.

"The announcement we made 2 weeks ago regarding our firearms policy is not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint," Chief Executive Officer Edward Stack said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

Story continues below advertisement

Including the impact of the changes to firearms sales policies, the company said it now expected 2018 profit of $2.83 per share and consolidated same-store sales to be flat to a low single-digit decline.