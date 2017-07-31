Discovery Communications Inc. agreed to buy Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. for $14.6-billion in a blockbuster cable TV merger that will help the company gain leverage with distributors and expand internationally as its U.S. operations face new pressures.

Discovery will buy Scripps in a cash-and-stock transaction that’s worth about $90 per share, based on closing prices on July 21, according to a statement Monday. The offer includes $63 per share in cash and about $27 per share in Class C Common shares of Discovery stock. The total acquisition price includes the assumption of $2.7-billion of Scripps’ net debt.

TV networks have been grappling with a decline in subscriptions for cable and satellite services as they lose viewers to online video services and social networks. Buying Scripps gives Discovery a new portfolio of popular programming on food, travel and home repair. The combined company will have almost 20 per cent of the ad-supported pay-TV viewership in the U.S., according to the statement.

“This agreement with Discovery presents an unmatched opportunity for Scripps to grow its leading lifestyle brands across the world and on new and emerging channels including short-form, direct-to-consumer and streaming platforms,” Scripps Chief Executive Officer Kenneth W. Lowe said in the statement.

Discovery’s offer had forced Viacom Inc. to abandon its own efforts to acquire the owner of HGTV and the Food Network, people with direct knowledge of the matter said last week.

Scripps rose 1.3 per cent to $88 in New York before the official start of trading.

