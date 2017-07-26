Facebook Inc. reported a 71 per cent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as the social media giant’s push into video ads helped drive growth in its mobile ad business.

Net income attributable to Facebook shareholders rose to $3.89-billion, or $1.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $2.28-billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 44.8 per cent to $9.32-billion.

Mobile ad revenue accounted for 87 per cent of the company’s total advertising revenue of $9.16-billion, up from 84 per cent a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected total ad revenue of $9.02-billion, according to data and analytics firm FactSet.

In the first quarter, Facebook changed the method it reports earnings, focusing on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings instead of non-GAAP.

