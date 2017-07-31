Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo (DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo (DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

Facebook shares could reach $200 within a year: Barron’s Add to ...

Reuters

Published

Last updated

Facebook Inc shares could rise 16 per cent to $200 within a year, the newspaper Barron’s said in its July 31 edition, as the social media company’s profits ramp up and it expands its reach in video advertising.

Barron’s said Facebook’s spending will rise in order to build more potentially lucrative advertising into its video, Instagram and Messenger platforms.

Revenue growth will slow and the company will face anti-trust concerns as well as stiff competition, but its earnings per share are still expected to more than double over the next five years, according to the newspaper.

Facebook shares closed at $172.45 on Friday, up nearly 50 per cent this year.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Video: Report on Business: How people are really using social media in the office (The Globe and Mail)
 
  • Facebook Inc
    $169.11
    -3.34
    (-1.94%)
  • Updated July 31 10:42 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular