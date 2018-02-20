 Skip to main content

FCC reversal of net neutrality rules expected to be published Thursday: sources

The entrance to the Federal Communications Commission building in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Harnik/AP

David Shepardson
WASHINGTON
Reuters

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is expected to publish on Thursday its December order overturning the landmark Obama-era net neutrality rules, two sources briefed on the matter said Tuesday.

The formal publication in the Federal Register, a government website, means state attorneys general and advocacy groups will be able to sue in a bid to block the order from taking effect. The Republican-led FCC in December voted 3-2 to overturn rules barring service providers from blocking, slowing access to or charging more for certain content. The White House Office of Management and Budget still must sign off on some aspects of the FCC reversal before it takes legal effect.

