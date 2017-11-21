FCC to vote on repealing net neutrality rules

The head of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unveiled plans on Tuesday to repeal landmark 2015 rules that prohibited internet service providers from impeding consumer access to web content in a move that promises to recast the digital landscape.

FCC chief Ajit Pai, a Republican appointed by President Donald Trump in January, said the commission will vote at a Dec. 14 meeting on his plan to rescind the so-called net-neutrality rules championed by Democratic former president Barack Obama that treated internet service providers like public utilities.

The rules barred broadband providers from blocking or slowing down access to content or charging consumers more for certain content. They were intended to ensure a free and open internet, give consumers equal access to web content and prevent broadband-service providers from favouring their own content.

Story continues below advertisement

The action marks a victory for big internet-service providers such as AT&T Inc., Comcast Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc. that opposed the rules and gives them sweeping powers to decide what web content consumers can get and at what price.

It represents a setback for Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., which had urged Mr. Pai not to rescind the rules.

With three Republican and two Democratic commissioners, the move is all but certain to be approved. Mr. Trump, a Republican, expressed his opposition to net neutrality in 2014 before the regulations were even implemented, calling it a "power grab" by Mr. Obama.

Mr. Pai said his proposal would prevent state and local governments from creating their own net-neutrality rules because internet service is "inherently an interstate service." The pre-emption is most likely to handcuff Democratic-governed states and localities that could have considered their own plans to protect consumers' equal access to internet content.

"The FCC will no longer be in the business of micromanaging business models and pre-emptively prohibiting services and applications and products that could be pro-competitive," Mr. Pai said in an interview, adding that the Obama administration had sought to pick winners and losers and exercised "heavy-handed" regulation of the internet.

Tom Wheeler, who headed the FCC under Mr. Obama and advocated for the net-neutrality rules, called the planned repeal "a shameful sham and sellout. Even for this FCC and its leadership, this proposal raises hypocrisy to new heights."

Canada is moving in the opposite direction on internet policy, with well-established legislation that prevents internet providers from giving themselves or others an "undue preference" and rules introduced in 2009 to limit internet traffic management practices such as slowing down or blocking content.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In April, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) banned the practice of :zero-rating" data charges, a move that stemmed from complaints over Videotron Ltd.'s Unlimited Music streaming service, which allowed certain high-paying subscribers to listen to music services on their smartphones without making a dent in their monthly data cap.

"If Internet providers price content differently, they are, in a way, influencing you to choose certain content over other," the CRTC wrote in a policy document.

Mr. Pai's decision paves the way for more widespread adoption of such pricing tactics in the United States, a prospect that has Canadian experts worried about the follow-on impact here.

"Canadian companies will be screaming at the CRTC if zero rating is allowed in the U.S. and is still illegal here," Gregory Taylor, assistant professor of communication, media and film at the University of Calgary told The Globe in February, when it became clear Mr. Pai was U.S. President Donald Trump's pick to head the agency.

AT&T, Comcast and Verizon have said that repealing the rules could lead to billions of dollars in additional broadband investment and eliminate the possibility that a future presidential administration could regulate internet pricing.

The Internet Association, representing major technology firms including Alphabet and Facebook, said Mr. Pai's proposal "represents the end of net neutrality as we know it and defies the will of millions of Americans."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Pai's proposal would require internet-service providers to disclose whether they allow blocking or slowing down of consumer web access or permit so-called internet fast lanes to facilitate a practice called paid prioritization of charging for certain content. Such disclosure will make it easier for another agency, the Federal Trade Commission, to act against internet-service providers that fail to disclose such conduct to consumers, Mr. Pai said.

A U.S. appeals court last year upheld the legality of the net neutrality regulations, which were challenged in a lawsuit led by telecommunications industry trade association US Telecom.

The group praised Pai's decision to remove "antiquated, restrictive regulations" to "pave the way for broadband network investment, expansion and upgrades."

The FCC's repeal is certain to draw a legal challenge from advocates of net neutrality.

Nancy Pelosi, the top U.S. House of Representatives Democrat, said the FCC move would hurt consumers and chill competition, saying the agency "has launched an all-out assault on the entrepreneurship, innovation and competition at the heart of the internet."

Mr. Pai, who has moved quickly to undo numerous regulatory actions since becoming FCC chairman, is pushing a broad deregulatory agenda. Mr. Pai said he had not shared his plans on the rollback with the White House in advance or been directed to undo net neutrality by White House officials.

Language in the new proposal would give the FCC significantly less authority to oversee the web. The FCC granted initial approval to Mr. Pai's plan in May, but had left open many key questions including whether to retain any legal requirements limiting internet providers conduct.

His plan also would eliminate the "internet conduct standard," which gave the FCC far-reaching discretion to prohibit internet service provider practices deemed to violate a list of factors and sought to address future discriminatory conduct.

With files from The Globe's Shane Dingman and Christine Dobby