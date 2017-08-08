Only a small number of U.S. tax, finance and business professionals expect President Donald Trump’s 15-per cent corporate tax rate to become reality as part of tax reform, according to a Deloitte Tax LLP survey released on Tuesday.

The poll of more than 3,100 people offered a glimpse of private-sector expectations about tax reform that are less optimistic than public statements from Trump administration officials and lawmakers.

Trump and his fellow Republicans are pushing to get the corporate income tax rate down from 35 per cent to 15-20 per cent, saying that doing so would drive U.S. economic growth and competitiveness in coming years.

Just under half of the poll’s participants viewed a lower corporate rate as being the main economic driver of tax reform, but nearly 40 per cent predicted the rate would end up at 25 per cent, due to the political and budgetary challenges facing tax reform.

Thirty-one per cent of those surveyed by the professional services firm during a July 18 Deloitte webcast expected a corporate tax rate of 20 per cent. Only 5.3 per cent believed Trump’s 15 per cent rate would become law.

Republicans have pledged to enact the most sweeping tax overhaul since the Reagan era before year-end. An ambitious White House timeline calls for legislation to be unveiled in September and voted on in the House of Representatives and Senate before the end of November.

Still, about 74 per cent of those surveyed were doubtful or not at all confident that a comprehensive tax reform bill would be enacted in 2017. Less than 19 per cent were confident or somewhat confident that it would happen this year.

More than 63 per cent believed compromise to be the necessary ingredient for Congress to succeed at tax reform, a quality that has proved elusive for Republican lawmakers so far this year.

Trump’s leadership, public support and a sense of economic crisis were seen as essential by less than 10 per cent of participants respectively.

In terms of growth, about 16 per cent identified tax code simplification as the feature most likely to boost the economy.

International tax reform and accelerated expensing of manufacturing equipment each drew support in the single digits.

