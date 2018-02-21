Ford U.S. chief leaves company after investigation into inappropriate behaviour

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday that Raj Nair, its president for North America, was leaving the company immediately after an internal investigation found his behaviour was "inconsistent with the company's code of conduct."

Ford did not give any details on what that behaviour entailed. His departure comes after several high-profile business leaders have quit or been fired following accusations of sexual misconduct.

"We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration," said Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett in a statement. "Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values."

Nair apologized, without elaborating.

"I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused," Nair said in Ford's statement.

A spokesman for No. 2 U.S. automaker said the company would not comment on the nature of Nair's behaviour beyond what was in its official statement.

Nair was appointed to his current position last May when Hackett became CEO. Nair previously served as Ford's chief technical officer.