Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The No.2 U.S. automaker will name Steven Armstrong as the new head of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Peter Fleet as the new head of Asia Pacific and China, the FT reported, citing three people familiar with the plans.

Armstrong is currently the chief operating officer for Ford of Europe, while Fleet is in charge of sales and marketing for the Asia-Pacific region.

Ford spokesman in Dearborn, Michigan, declined to comment on the report.

The company announced a broad management shake-up on Monday in response to investors’ growing unease about the U.S. automaker’s slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.

Hackett had then said there would be more appointments “later in the week that will round out my team.”

The company announced plans to cut 1,400 white-collar positions last week and is expected to look at further significant cost cuts in the coming months.

Hackett, who replaced Mark Fields, is the latest in a line of non-family CEOs brought in with a mandate to change the management culture at one of the auto industry’s oldest institutions.

Ford’s shares were unchanged in premarket trading. They had fallen 9.6 per cent this year through Wednesday’s close.

The stock is down about 36 per cent since Fields took over three years ago at the peak of the U.S. auto industry’s recovery from the crisis last decade.

